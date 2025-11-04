Co Armagh man, accused of non-fatal strangulation of another man, is to stand trial at Craigavon Crown Court
Patrick Joseph Sheppard appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.
From Garvaghy Gardens in Portadown, the 37-year-old was before the court for a Preliminary Enquiry.
He is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm to a man on May 3 this year. He is also accused of damaging a corridor wall belonging to the PSNI and assaulting two female police officers on the same date.
He faces a further charge of non fatal strangulation of a man also on the same date.
When the charges were put to Sheppard he said he understood them but declined to say anything in response to the charges.
Sheppard was sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with arraignment on December 11 this year.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said Sheppard is to remain in custody until that date.