Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Not everyone has the courage to jump out of a plane from 15,000ft but a Co Armagh man is about to do just that in a bid to raise vital funds for the Southern Area Hospice.

Brian Robinson, a married father of two who lives in Derrymacash near Lurgan, wants to to give back to the hospice which helped his mum in her final days.

It’s just over 10 years since Kathleen Robinson died from cancer spending her last weeks in the comfort and care of the Hospice in Newry. A mother of seven children and married to Maghery native Alphonsus Robinson, Kathleen was from Mullaghbrack, near Markethill. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she was a hard-working woman who took an active part in her community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now her son Brian, who works at Interface in Lurgan, is determined to take on this adventure, via Skydive Ireland, and parachute from a plane 15k feet in the air on June 15 while raising funds for the Southern Area Hospice.

Kathleen Robinson, from Mullaghbrack near Markethill, Co Armagh, who died surrounded by her family at the Southern Area Hospice in Newry, Co Armagh. Her son Brian Robinson is raising funds for the hospice by carrying out a Sky Dive.

Brian is keen to reach out to as many people as possible and raise as much as possible for the charity. “Please help me raise as much money as we can for the Southern Area Hospice which helped my mother and soo many others when it was needed most,” he said. To donate, please click here.