Co Armagh man to do 15,000 feet skydive in memory of his mum and raise vital funds for Southern Area Hospice
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brian Robinson, a married father of two who lives in Derrymacash near Lurgan, wants to to give back to the hospice which helped his mum in her final days.
It’s just over 10 years since Kathleen Robinson died from cancer spending her last weeks in the comfort and care of the Hospice in Newry. A mother of seven children and married to Maghery native Alphonsus Robinson, Kathleen was from Mullaghbrack, near Markethill. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she was a hard-working woman who took an active part in her community.
Now her son Brian, who works at Interface in Lurgan, is determined to take on this adventure, via Skydive Ireland, and parachute from a plane 15k feet in the air on June 15 while raising funds for the Southern Area Hospice.
Brian is keen to reach out to as many people as possible and raise as much as possible for the charity. “Please help me raise as much money as we can for the Southern Area Hospice which helped my mother and soo many others when it was needed most,” he said. To donate, please click here.
Southern Area Hospice Services care for patients and their families living primarily in the Southern Trust area, offering specialist palliative and end of life care. The main aim of the hospice is to help patients who have received a palliative diagnosis live well with their condition.