The honour is for services to the community sector.

Formerly from Coleraine and now living in Mullaghbrack near Markethill, Co Armagh, Hilary is a Board member of the International Fund for Ireland.

Hilary grew up on the north coast, attended Coleraine High School and then studied Law at Queen’s University, Belfast, qualifying as a solicitor in 1988. She spent her legal career in private practice.

Hilary Singleton OBE, originally from Coleraine and now living in Mullaghbrack, near Markethill, Co Armagh. Mrs Singleton was honoured with an OBE for services to the Community Sector in the Queen's New Year's Honours List.

In 2015, she was appointed by the Secretary of State for NI to the International Fund for Ireland, where she currently serves as a Board member. During her time with the IFI she influenced the development of innovative programmes and initiatives aimed at tackling some of the most difficult community issues within marginalised communities in NI and the border counties of Ireland.

‘I am delighted at receiving this award which recognises the vital work in marginalised communities undertaken by the International Fund for Ireland. The award is a great honour and a wonderful way to start 2022’. It will be presented at Buckingham Palace on a date yet to be confirmed.

Hilary currently also serves as a member of the Local Government Staff Commission and, last year, was appointed to the Board of the NI Fire and Rescue Service. She is a former Deputy Chair of the Health and Safety Executive of NI and a former Board member of the Ulster-Scots Agency, where she chaired the Agency’s Education and Audit and Risk Committees.

In 2012, she became Chair of the Southern Zone Steering Group of the Social Investment Fund whose Strategic Area Plan for the Zone addressed key issues of social and economic deprivation and employability and brought significant investment from the NI Executive to the area.

In December 2016, she was appointed by the First and Deputy First Ministers to the Compact Civic Advisory Panel.

She is a former Governor of Markethill High School and has been a Director of Mid-Armagh Community Network for many years.