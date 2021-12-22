Dutch born Thirza Mulder has made Co Armagh her home since taking up the roll of archivist at Armagh Robinson Library.

When her eldest child Hendrikje was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, the family received magnificent support from the Cancer Fund for Children.

And now Thirza wants to raise money for the charity by swimming (dunking) in open water 93 times to raise funds for the charity.

Hendrikje Eliasberg (18) and his mother Thirza Mulder who is part of the Lough Neagh Monster Dunkers and is carrying out a marathon 93 Open Water dunks in aid of the Cancer Fund for Children.

Hendrikje was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in January 2018. During his treatment and his he recovery received tremendous support from the Cancer Fund for Children.

Thirza said: “He has now been remission for nearly three years and doing well!”

Thirza describes herself as a ‘fair-weather swimmer’ but has set herself a chilly challenge this winter.

Her 93 dunks are for these reasons: 25 times to celebrate her and her husband Paul Eliasberg’s 25th wedding anniversary, 18 times to celebrate their eldest’s 18th birthday, and 50 times to celebrate her own 50th birthday.

Thirza Mulder and Jessica Grimes collecting for Cancer Fund for Children at Tesco’s Portadown.

The money raised so far received a welcome boost on Saturday 11th and Thursday 16th December as Thirza raised another £570,50 in Tesco Portadown, and £577.83 and €13.41 at a street collection in Armagh.

Thirza would like to thank everybody who donated, bought raffle tickets, or came along to show their support. She would also like to thank all the people who gave up a few hours of their time to help with the collection, as well as the staff at Tesco Portadown and the security staff at the Mall Shopping Centre for making her feel welcome.

If anyone would like to donate to Thirza, please visit her Just Giving Page Dunking & Dipping for CFFC. The challenge will continue until 1 March, 2022.

Naomi Braithwaite, Family Fundraiser at Cancer Fund for Children said: “We are so thankful to Thirza for all her fundraising efforts, as all the money raised from these collections will support the work of the charity. Cancer Fund for Children understands the devastating impact a diagnosis and its treatment have on the whole family, and that beyond the essential medical care, there is a family life that needs to be rebuilt. We empower, connect and strengthen young people and their families so they feel better equipped to deal with the emotional impact of cancer.”

