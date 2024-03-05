Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emma Gilllespie and her partner William White were devastated when their precious little son Joseph-Paul passed away in their arms at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital in Belfast on August 8, 2023.

He was born when Emma was just 22 weeks and six days pregnant.

Despite their terrible loss, the couple are full of praise for the hospital staff and their amazing support.

The Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital, Belfast. Picture: Google

"The hospital was outstanding, they gave us so many lovely wee items to remember our son such as books, knitwear and blankets,” said Emma.

William added that the staff had items for the women that helped in so many practical ways at such a terrible time, such as a bathrobe and toiletries.

"The nurse also told us if nothing fitted they would go straight to Primark on their own lunch break. The hospital couldn't do enough for us,” he said.

Emma continued: “They were a great help because obviously when your world is in a whirlwind , they put you into a room and told us everything’s there for you.

Emma Gilllespie and her partner William White have precious memories of their baby son Joseph-Paul. Picture: family image

"Even six months later they are still in contact with us all the time asking us if there is anything we need. They have helped us from the very start and they are still helping us.

"This is why we have decided to give back to help awareness and funds for the hospital, which is always in need of funding and supplies. We want people to see they are not on their own.

"We want to raise as much as we can to give back to them and any other parents coming up that are going through the same thing we went through.”

Emma and William have set up an JustGiving online appeal to raise funds for The Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital for Bereavement Support in Joseph-Paul’s memory. They are also collecting gifts to run a raffle.

"This will provide essential items that the hospital needs along with items for parents, we ourselves know how important those items are and the memories in which they hold.

"We are also hoping to work along side other charities within the Royal who also helped and supported us. We will be forever in debt for all the help,support and love they showed us at our most heartbreaking time.