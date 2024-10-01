Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Co Armagh based pizza franchise is opening yet another new store – thanks to an £80k funding package - with plans for a fourth in the pipeline.

Apache Catering, which opened its first store in Lurgan two years ago and already has another pizza restaurant in Portadown, has plans to branch out again – with another store in Lurgan.

The family-owned business has used the £80k funding package from HSBC UK to purchase the second store in Lurgan, which was previously leased by the business.

The 1117-square-foot store originally opened in 2022 and now employs 10 staff and six drivers.

Robert Graham CEO of Apache Catering and his son Luke Graham, who will be taking over the running of the store in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

The business, which also has a store in Portadown, is planning to expand next year by opening a new store in Moria, creating up to 20 new jobs.

Robert Graham, CEO of Apache Catering: said: “Thanks to the support provided by HSBC UK and the profit we made over the last few years we have been able to purchase our Lurgan store. Over the last nine years, we have grown the business in Northern Ireland and the funding from HSBC UK will allow us to continue building on this success.”

Steven McCormick, Relationship Manager at HSBC UK, said: “The food and drink sector is a core focus for us and we do not underestimate the value of smaller businesses and franchises in this market. We are excited to continue to support the business as they expand their reach across Northern Ireland.”

Apache Catering sources its produce locally through farms and local shops, supporting the local economy. It also provides training opportunities for young people within the community which includes customer service skills.