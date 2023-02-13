It was the end of an era with the death recently of Hilda Trueman, a few weeks before her 103rd birthday.

Hilda Trueman, Dungannon Road, Portadown, who received a BEM in the Queen's New Year's Honours in 2013. INPT01-205.

Hilda, who was born on March 30, 1920, was brought up on the family farm at Drumlellum, a townload between the Birches and Scotch Street near Portadown, where she resided all her life. Her parents were Thomas and Sara Trueman, her sister Lillie being the ‘home bird’ whilst Hilda had a taste for travel and had diverse interests.

Hilda trained as a teacher in Edinburgh and taught at Tartaraghan PS before moving to the Birches PS in 1965. She was an inspirational teacher who always encouraged her pupils to do their best. She was widely known as Miss Trueman or Miss T throughout her life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hilda’s great love was the Drumcree Girls’ Brigade which began in 1949 with Hilda as Captain, a position she held for 46 years becoming honorary President after that. Hilda also served the Girls’ Brigade at District level and on the Headquarters Executive Committee. She attended the Brigade Council in New Zealand in 1973. From its inception, Hilda was involved with the Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme and one of her girls, Liz Cushnie was the first to receive the gold award in NI.

Hilda was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2013 for services to the Girls Brigade and the local community. She saw the irony of being given an award for services to youth in her 93rd year!

Her great love and passion was for music especially classical and church music. Hilda was an accomplished organist and played in St Paul’s Church of Ireland Church, Tartaraghan where she was choir mistress. A member of the Ulster Society of Organists and Choirmasters, Hilda attended the Charles Wood Festival of Music in Armagh every year and was a staunch supporter of Friends of Armagh Cathedral. Portadown Music Festival was another of her interests and she entered one of the first choirs in the competition which went on to win.

The Truemans were early owners of motor cars and Hilda loved driving ‘fast’ around Ireland and the UK, only stopping driving in her late 90s even though her licence didn’t expire until she was 100. She travelled extensively, visiting relatives in USA, spending a year in Australia in 1970s and travelling with her cousin Anna on their 80th birthdays to South Africa to see her cousin Ken Trueman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hilda loved newspapers, cutting out and keeping interesting articles, completing crosswords with an ancient dictionary for reference. She rarely threw anything away and could certainly be called a hoarder!

When her cousin, James Gillespie, who ran the farm at Drumlellum, was elected Lord Mayor of Craigavon, she was delighted to act as his Lady Mayoress and wore her chain of office with great pride. She loved the limousine appearing at the back door to pick her up to attend engagements.

Hilda’s 100th birthday celebrations in 2020 had to be curtailed as the first Covid-19 lockdown was imposed one week before her big day. However, her house was like a flower shop and she had over 100 cards. She was thrilled to receive her telegram from the Queen and equally taken with her cheque and card from the President of Ireland. Hilda was rather bemused to be celebrated on Facebook that day, courtesy of Ellie Mos, a nearby local restaurant.

For the last few years, Hilda has had devoted carers from Ann’s Care in her home which is where she always wanted to be - in front of her fire. Several old orchards provided a mountain of logs as the fire was lit every day no matter what the weather. Ellie Mos and Wright’s were always on hand to deliver whatever was required by ‘her ladyship’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hilda was well known for her love of chocolate and often attributed her longevity to that, along with not having been married and not having children.

Hilda was looking forward to King Charles’ Coronation having lived through the reigns of four monarchs. She joined in with a hearty rendering of God Save the King after the Queen’s funeral!

She still enjoined singing right up to recent days, could still do mental arithmetic with 100% accuracy and retained a mischievous sense of humour. She had a sharp mind and sometimes a sharp tongue!

Hilda was blessed with faithful and attentive friends and someone was always ‘popping in’ for a chat and a cup of tea in front of her inviting fire. She loved having visitors and always said ‘come back soon’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As it was always her wish to spend her final days at Drumlellum with a log fire burning, chatting and joking with her friends. Happily this wish was granted.

A service of Thanksgiving was held on the 30th January at Tartaraghan Church with Rev Canon David Hilliard

Officiating at the service were Officers from her beloved Girls Brigade who formed a guard of honour along with her carers.

Ruth Hilda Trueman died peacefully at her home on January 26, 2023. Following her funeral in Tartaraghan parish Church, interment took place in Drumcree Parish Churchyard.

Advertisement

Advertisement