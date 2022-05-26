The 19-year-old trailblazer, who is one of the few women working in the wood burning industry, was encouraged by her boss, Sasha Stewart, to enter the Miss Northern Ireland contest.

Ballymena woman Daria Gapska took the top spot at the Miss NI Gala Final at the Europa Hotel on Monday night closely followed by Lucy Johnston who was thrilled to take part in the event.

“I didn’t expect at all to get first runner up,” said Lucy.

New Miss Northern Ireland Daria Gapska with 1st runner up Lucy Johnston from Richhill and 2nd Runner up Poppy Smith from Portadown at The Europa Hotel

A former pupil of Hardy Memorial PS, Clounagh Junior High School and Craigavon Senior High School, Lucy said she thoroughly enjoyed the whole process of taking part.

“I have known a few girls who took part in the past and I have always wanted to do it,” said Lucy.

“My boss told me, ‘just go and do it’. She has given me so much confidence over the past year or so, she’s been amazing,” said Lucy who works in wood burning artisan firm Toasted Wood in Richhill.

With the owner Sasha Stewart, the pair burn planks of wood to render them more durable and resistent to pests.

“We are the only all-girls team in the world to be involved in this type in the construction industry,” said Lucy.

She revealed that her auditions were virtual and she had to send in a video of her walking the catwalk. “I had several video interviews and eventually I got through,” said Lucy, who has been working to raise money for Cancer Fund for Sick Children.

Lucy, who has been riding horses since she was a toddler, also regularly works at her mum Lesley’s equestrian school in Richhill, Lodge Equine Stables.

She has competed on the international stage for Ireland in eventing and now focuses on show jumping.

“I have been riding horses my whole life,” said Lucy who now plans to try out the world of modelling.

Indeed she already has a modelling deal with ACA Models.

Lucy revealed that she attended Monday evening’s final with her parents Lesley and Wayne and her brother Matthew (23) as well as her boss Sasha and a few friends.

“It was a fantastic experience,” said Lucy, who said she based her bid for Miss Northern Ireland on gender equality.

“Obviously I work in a male-dominated industry and in my sport it is the only sport in the world where men and women can compete against each other equally. I feel that gender equality is still not really there .

“I would like to get the message out for girls to feel empowered to do whatever they choose,” said Lucy.

The 19-year-old says she is going to continue with her charity work for the Cancer Fund for Sick Children.

“I am going to do some modelling and see what each day will bring.

“At the minute I am just working at home with the horses.

Horses have been my whole life so I will probably continue on with that.

“Sasha’s business is growing so I will be working there too and I will see what each day brings.”

