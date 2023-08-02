An up-coming big day for vintage vehicle enthusiasts in Co Armagh has been cancelled due to the recent wet weather.

Co Armagh Vintage Vehicle Club members were looking forward their annual rally on Saturday, August 5, with the club celebrating its 48th anniversary year.

The popular event was due to take place in Gosford Forest Park, Markethill with Dementia NI chosen as the charity of the year and a variety of activities planned.

A warm invitation had been extended to owners and enthusiasts of vintage and classic vehicles and machinery, with the featured vehicle of the day being Morris Minor which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.