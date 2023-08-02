Register
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Co Armagh Vintage Vehicle Club annual rally at Gosford Ford Park cancelled

An up-coming big day for vintage vehicle enthusiasts in Co Armagh has been cancelled due to the recent wet weather.
By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:09 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 09:10 BST

Co Armagh Vintage Vehicle Club members were looking forward their annual rally on Saturday, August 5, with the club celebrating its 48th anniversary year.

The popular event was due to take place in Gosford Forest Park, Markethill with Dementia NI chosen as the charity of the year and a variety of activities planned.

A warm invitation had been extended to owners and enthusiasts of vintage and classic vehicles and machinery, with the featured vehicle of the day being Morris Minor which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

Sadly, on Tuesday morning the club announced on social media that the much anticipated event has had to be cancelled due to a ground inspection by Gosford Park management.

Related topics:Markethill