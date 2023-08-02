Co Armagh Vintage Vehicle Club members were looking forward their annual rally on Saturday, August 5, with the club celebrating its 48th anniversary year.
The popular event was due to take place in Gosford Forest Park, Markethill with Dementia NI chosen as the charity of the year and a variety of activities planned.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A warm invitation had been extended to owners and enthusiasts of vintage and classic vehicles and machinery, with the featured vehicle of the day being Morris Minor which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.
Sadly, on Tuesday morning the club announced on social media that the much anticipated event has had to be cancelled due to a ground inspection by Gosford Park management.