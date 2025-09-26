A Northern Ireland pensioner who contracted hepatitis C from contaminated blood more than 50 years ago is to receive more than £1m compensation, it has been announced.

The man, who is not being named, secured the payout in a settlement reached with the body overseeing claims by thousands of victims across the UK.

His lawyers described the outcome as “life changing”.

The 67-year-old man – who is from Co Derry / Londonderry – suffers from haemophilia - a rare condition which affects the ability of blood to clot.

During the early 1970s he received blood infected by viruses which led to him developing hepatitis C.

Thousands of others with bleeding disorders were also given contaminated transfusions.

In May last year the Infected Blood Compensation Authority (IBCA) was established to deal with claims made by victims of the scandal.

Belfast-based legal firm KRW Law, who represent the man, confirmed his application has now been fully settled.

Solicitor Owen Winters disclosed that a figure of just over £1m is to be paid out to him.

"To say this sum of money is life-changing is somewhat bittersweet given that our client has lived with this horrendous condition for most of his life,” Mr Winters said.

The lawyer also suggested there has been some frustration over the time taken to fully roll out the compensation scheme.

"Some of the infected are worried that they may not live long enough to see their applications through to conclusion,” he added.

"It’s hoped that the necessary resources will be made available to the scheme to both build on the important work undertaken to date and allow all other eligible infected and affected applicants to get their claims processed expeditiously.”