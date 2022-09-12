Mr Gilliland, who was aged 44, died after falling from a roof of an outbuilding. The NI Air Ambulance attended the farm but Mr Gilliland died at the scene on the farm he loved.

Lee was a man loved by everyone. The huge numbers of visitors calling at his home have been visibly upset and this is a clear testimony to how highly thought of Lee was.

A family member said: “He was a true gentleman who helped everyone he met. Nothing was ever too much bother for him. He was so popular, kind, caring, funny and a very hard worker.

“You never came down the lane without Lee wanting to bring you into the house and put the teapot on. He was a young man full of life. He was so healthy. A tragic accident has taken him from his family who are devastated. Shirley, Zoe and Samuel, his loving parents and his three siblings are absolutely gutted.

"He was a true gentleman and a gentle man. He was the most passive man, kind, caring and considerate. He was highly respected in the countryside here, particularly within the farming community. He helped everyone he came in contact with. He always had a smile on his face and never a cross word to say. He was loved by everyone.

"He loved Shirley and loved his children, aged 21 and 17. It was the most warm and loving family.”

Mr Gilliland is the dearly loved partner of Shirley and devoted father of Zoe and Samuel. He is also the cherished son of William and Eileen and a dear brother of Graeme, Colin and Lynne.

His funeral will be from his late home, 67 Greenogue Road, Dromore, Co. Down, on Thursday 15th September at 11.30am for Service in First Dromore Presbyterian Church at 1pm followed by committal in Dromore New Cemetery.

The family has requested family flowers only please. Donations if desired for The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance C/O Robert J. Bready, Funeral Director, 22 Newry Road, Rathfriland, BT34 5AL. (Cheques made payable to Robert Bready)

1. INPT-NEWS-13-9-22-LEE GILLILAND- OBIT-NIR.jpg Family of Lee Gilliland, who died in a tragic accident at his farm in Greenogue Road, Dromore, Co. Down, pay tribute to a devoted family man and a kind and hardworking neighbour and friend. Photo: cON Photo Sales