A County Down woman will be capping off eight months of ‘fun-raising’ challenges with a charity walk ahead of her 65th birthday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angela Gemmell, who is originally from Portadown and now living in Bleary, is supporting the work of four different charities with the diverse range of activities.

One of a group of eight friends who graduated in physiotherapy from Ulster University in 1983, she’s been cheered along – and often joined by -her colleagues as she undertook everything from completing a parkrun blind-folded to litter picking on Ballycastle beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support for people with cancer is also a strong theme for the local woman, who has sat in with one of her colleagues as she received cancer treatment; completed Macmillan Cancer Support’s 26-mile Mighty Hike, and volunteered with the charity at the London Marathon.

Angela Gemmell (foreground) with friends Susan, Gillian E, Eleanor, Brenda, Laura, Gillian L, and Yvonne. Their friendship stretches back over 40 years to when they graduated in Physiotherapy from Ulster University in 1983. Photo: Angela Gemmell

Among the physical challenges, which also included a half marathon and hiking in the Mournes, Angela has enjoyed many light-hearted experiences such as horse-riding, trying new food and drink like octopus and Guinness – and even staying silent for 24 hours!

She’s also travelled to Northern Ireland’s southern, eastern, northern, and western-most points, and has done a 12-hour tour by rail of all train stations in the province.

Through it all she’s aiming to raise funds for the vital work of Mercy Ships, a cause close to her heart, as well as Tearfund, PIPS Suicide Prevention, and Macmillan. “It’s wonderful to give back and will definitely help make turning 65 less traumatic,” said Angela, who continues to work part time as a locum following her retirement from the Southern Health and Social Care Trust. “Actually I’m not particularly bothered about my age, just so thankful to enjoy such good health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Doing all these challenges has been great fun but it’s definitely pushed me out of my comfort zone, especially the Mighty Hike.”

Litter picking with friend Gillian on Ballycastle beach. Photo: Angela Gemmell

Angela’s last event before turning 65 on August 14 will be a marathon walk the day before around the Dundrum area.

Her friend, Yvonne Lee said: "As a group we are so proud of her, what she has achieved so far, and her determination to complete 65 of these tasks – many of them giving back to the community as well as challenging herself.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.