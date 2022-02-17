Co-op Local Community Fund supporting Ballymena charities

Local Co-op Member Pioneer, Jackie McNeill said: “I am looking forward to Co-op Broughshane Street supporting these three local community organisations having respect for all, making a better world & working to improve communities.”

Braid Valley Community First Responders volunteer, Paul McCormick said: “Trained and alerted by NI Ambulance Service, community first responders provide life-saving care in medical emergencies pending the arrival of the ambulance. With the support of Co-op’s Local Community Fund our project will increase cardiac arrest survival potential by bringing people together to learn life-saving CPR skills in and confidence to use public access defibrillators in real life emergencies.”

Good Morning Ballymena Coordinator, Debbie Chestnutt said: “We provide a free telephone befriending service for older and vulnerable people within the community that offers advice and support to reduce isolation. Our project will help members come together through friendship and trust to improve their mental health. By meeting face to face we can also keep an eye on their physical health and wellbeing.” And, Arlene Creighton, Women’s Aid ABCLN Communication and Engagement Manager, explained what the support will mean for them: “We provide confidential support, information and emergency accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey. We believe that no-one should have to live in fear or threat from abuse. Being a Co-op Local Community Fund cause will help us to provide one to one support, practical assistance and group work for women and children affected by domestic abuse.”

Co-op Broughshane Street will support three local charities - Braid Valley Community First Responders, Good Morning Ballymena and Women’s Aid ABCLN - through the Co-op’s Local Community Fund during 2022. Pictured are - Co-op Broughshane Street, Gillian O’Loughlin, Braid Valley Community First Responders, Paul McCormick, Women’s Aid ABCLN, Arlene Creighton, Good Morning Ballymena, Debbie Chestnutt and local Co-op Member Pioneer, Jackie McNeill

Jackie said: “For every £1 members spend on selected Co-op branded products and services, 1p will go into their membership account to support community organisations and good causes. Members can nominate that their rewards go to Braid Valley Community First Responders, Good Morning Ballymena or Women’s Aid ABCLN and this means that no matter what Co-op Store they shop in, when they swipe or scan their membership card or use their Co-op app these good causes will benefit.”