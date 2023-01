One of Northern Ireland’s most popular hotels was evacuated earlier today (Saturday, January 21) due to a security threat.

The luxury four-star Corich House Hotel and Spa in Clogher, Co Tyrone, has since reopened.

In a message posted on social media, the directors and management said they would like to apologise for “the interruption to our regular services”.

"Following a security threat, we have followed evacuation procedures as advised by the PSNI.

Corick House Hotel and Spa in Clogher, Co Tyrone. Picture: Google

