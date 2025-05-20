Planning permission ha s been granted for the construction of an extension to Moree Queen Elizabeth II Orange Hall at 44 Annaghquin Road, near the village of Rock in Co Tyrone, for storage purposes.

In their report, Mid Ulster Planning officers explained they had no issue with the application: “The existing building on site is used as an Orange Hall and features a simple rectangular floorplan and a pitched roof with a 5.8m ridge height.

“The building is single storey in height and measures 18.3m in length and 6.7m in width. The proposal is for an extension to the rear of the existing community hall, known as Moree Orange Hall, to facilitate the storage of equipment.

“The policy states that planning permission will be granted for non-residential development in the countryside for a necessary community facility, to serve the local rural population.

A small extension is going to be built at the back of Moree Queen Elizabeth II Orange Hall. Credit: Google

“As the proposal is for an extension to the existing community hall, I am content it meets the criteria for a necessary community facility. The proposed store is located to the rear of the hall, and measures approximately 12.7m in length, 2.4m in depth and 3.2m height.

“The proposed ridge height sits approximately 2.6m lower than that of the existing building, and having considered the scale of the proposal, alongside its proposed placement to the rear of the building, I am content that it will not dominate the existing building.

“Overall, I am content that the proposal will not detract from the character of the existing hall or the surrounding area. I am content that this proposal will allow the continued use of this building for community needs.”

The approved rear extension will be modest in size. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

The recommendation to approve the planning application was proposed by Cllr Christine McFlynn (SDLP, Magherafelt DEA) at a recent Planning committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, and seconded by Cllr Kerri Martin (SDLP, Cookstown DEA).

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter

