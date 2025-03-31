Co Tyrone Orange hall members will use grant to carry out much needed improvements to building
The funding will go towards assisting with essential upgrades, including re-wiring, new windows, and insulation, to create a more welcoming and usable venue for the Killyman District community.
Local DUP MLA’s Keith Buchanan and Deborah Erskine played a crucial role in securing this funding and recently visited the hall to see the progress of the ongoing work and meet members of the lodge.
Their support has been invaluable in ensuring that the lodge can continue to serve as a vital community hub.
The improvements will enhance the hall’s infrastructure, making it a more comfortable and inviting space for all who use it. Bernagh LOL 429 is committed to providing a high-quality community building for events and activities that bring the local community together.