Co Tyrone Orange hall members will use grant to carry out much needed improvements to building

Bernagh LOL 429 - located about two miles from Dungannon - has received a £20,000 grant from the Awards for All programme for work on their hall.

The funding will go towards assisting with essential upgrades, including re-wiring, new windows, and insulation, to create a more welcoming and usable venue for the Killyman District community.

Local DUP MLA’s Keith Buchanan and Deborah Erskine played a crucial role in securing this funding and recently visited the hall to see the progress of the ongoing work and meet members of the lodge.

Local MLAs Keith Buchanan and Deborah Erskine pictured with a member of Bernagh LOL, near Dungannon | Supplied

Their support has been invaluable in ensuring that the lodge can continue to serve as a vital community hub.

The improvements will enhance the hall’s infrastructure, making it a more comfortable and inviting space for all who use it. Bernagh LOL 429 is committed to providing a high-quality community building for events and activities that bring the local community together.