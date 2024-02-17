Co Tyrone road crash leaves 15-year-old boy in hospital with serious injuries
and live on Freeview channel 276
Witnesses and anyone with information on the single-vehicle crash which happened on the Springhill Road, Eskra near Omagh are asked to come forward.
The incident – involving a blue Honda Civic Sport – was reported to police shortly after 5.30pm on Friday evening.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The front seat passenger of the car, a 15-year-old boy, was transported to hospital for serious injuries. He remains in hospital at this time.
"Meanwhile, two other boys, aged 17 and 16, who were also in the car, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”
The road which was closed for a time was reopened to all traffic on Saturday morning.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Our investigation is now underway to establish exactly what happened,” said the police spokesperson.
"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the blue Honda Civic Sport vehicle in the Springhill Road and nearby areas, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1333 16/02/24.”