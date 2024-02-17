Co Tyrone road crash leaves 15-year-old boy in hospital with serious injuries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Witnesses and anyone with information on the single-vehicle crash which happened on the Springhill Road, Eskra near Omagh are asked to come forward.

The incident – involving a blue Honda Civic Sport – was reported to police shortly after 5.30pm on Friday evening.

Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The front seat passenger of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Springhill Road, Eskra, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to hospital for serious injuries. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The front seat passenger of the car, a 15-year-old boy, was transported to hospital for serious injuries. He remains in hospital at this time.

"Meanwhile, two other boys, aged 17 and 16, who were also in the car, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

The road which was closed for a time was reopened to all traffic on Saturday morning.

"Our investigation is now underway to establish exactly what happened,” said the police spokesperson.