Co Tyrone: two motorists hospitalised after Eglish traffic collision
It was reported at around 5.20pm that a red Mercedes A180 and a silver Vauxhall Insignia were involved in a collision. Officers attended and the drivers of the cars were both taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.
The Eglish Road, which was closed for a period of time, has since fully re-opened to road users.
Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 1194 of 05/12/24.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.