Co Tyrone: two motorists hospitalised after Eglish traffic collision

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Dec 2024, 12:43 BST
Police are appealing for information after a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Eglish Road area of Eglish village on Thursday, December 5.

It was reported at around 5.20pm that a red Mercedes A180 and a silver Vauxhall Insignia were involved in a collision. Officers attended and the drivers of the cars were both taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

The Eglish Road, which was closed for a period of time, has since fully re-opened to road users.

Two motorists were taken to hospital after the collision. Photo: Pacemaker

Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 1194 of 05/12/24.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

