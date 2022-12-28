The New Year is the perfect time to take up a new challenge and improved fitness and wellbeing is usually high on many people’s wish lists.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is encouraging anyone who wants to take up running in 2023 to sign up for its popular Couch to 5k programme beginning in January.

"Taking up running can feel like a scary prospect – especially for beginners – but now you can get the support and guidance you need to train up to the 5K distance on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s winter running programmes,” a spokesperson said.

Commencing from Monday, January 16, the programmes will run for eight weeks at The Mall, Armagh: every Monday and Wednesday, from 7pm – 7.45pm; Dromore Community Centre: every Monday and Wednesday, from 6.30pm – 7.15pm and at Portadown People’s Park: every Tuesday and Thursday, from 6.45pm – 7.30pm.

Some of the ABC 2022 Couch to 5K participants completing their graduation run earlier this year.

For £32, participants will receive two coached sessions from qualified instructors every week and will complete a third weekly session by themselves as well as pick up a t-shirt and medal upon completion of the course.

Anyone who prefers the freedom of doing the programme at a time and place that’s convenient to them and at no cost, the Virtual Couch to 5K Programme is also available. Receiving weekly training plans, tips and inspirational messages from qualified instructors, participants follow the schedule by themselves.

Participants are encouraged to buddy up with a family member or friend for support.

At the end of the eight weeks, all participants will be able to complete a 5K Parkrun.