Coagh and Maghera prepare to host annual Twelfth of July celebrations in Mid Ulster

Thousands are expected to flock to Coagh and Maghera next month as the countdown gets underway to this year’s Twelfth of July celebrations.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coagh may be one of County Tyrone’s smaller villages, but on the Twelfth of July, it will proudly host the largest Orange celebration in the County.

This year’s event is set to be a spectacle of local tradition, heritage and identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Main Parade will commence at 12:30pm from Ruskey Road on the outskirts of the village before making its way along Tamlaght Hill, Coagh Bridge, Main Street, to the Demonstration Field on the Drumconvis Road.

Orange Order are holding demonstrations in Coagh and Maghera next month | National World

What makes Coagh unique is that the parade actually crosses a county line – beginning in County Londonderry before crossing into County Tyrone as it passes over Coagh Bridge.

The organisers expect that around 70 Lodges and 50 Bands will take part, making this one of the largest processions in the Province.

The parade will be led by County Officers and visiting dignitaries and include Women’s LOL Districts, Lodges from Killyman District LOL No 1, Stewartstown District LOL No 2, Cookstown District LOL No 3 , Castlecaulfield District LOL No 4, Pomeroy District LOL No 5, Benburb District LOL No 13, and of course, Coagh District LOL No10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coagh are honoured to be joined by Rt Worship Bro Derek Reaney, the new County Grand Master of Tyrone, Worship Sister Joan Beggs, Grand Mistress of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and Rt Worahip Bro. Robert Abernethy, Past County Grand Master of Tyrone.

The platform proceedings will begin at 2:30pm in the Demonstration field at Drumconvis Road.

Tamlaghtmore Silver Band will provide the music during the platform proceedings with Resolutions and traditional speeches to follow. The return parade will start at approximately 3:45pm.

This marks the first Twelfth celebration in Coagh since 2016 since it was delayed from its normal 7-year rotation due to the Covid pandemic in 2021/21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maghera will host the South Londonderry Twelfth of July celebrations, bringing together 8 Districts comprised of over 50 local Lodges and their accompanying bands.

The Assembly Point will be at the junction of Station Road and Crew Road with a parade start time of 12noon. The parade will make its way along Station Road, Grove Terrace, O’Hara Road, Coleraine Road, Main Street, Church Street and then to Mullagh Road and the Demonstration Field, kindly provided by Maghera Presbyterian Church.

The parade will be led by Grand Lodge, County, and District Officers, followed by Castledawson LOL 96 with Castledawson Flute Band, Castledawson District LOL No. 1, then Kilrea District No. 5, Garvagh District LOL No. 4, Tamlaght O’Crilly District LOL No 9, Moneymore District LOL No. 10, Magherafelt District LOL No 3, Ballyronan District LOL No 7, and Tobermore District LOL No 11. The return parade will begin at 3:30pm.

Castledawson District LOL No.1 will proudly display their new District bannerette and Worship Bro Michael Thomas, Grand Chaplain of Canada, will be a special guest of Blackhill Royal True Blues LOL 350, Garvagh District No 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and the Junior Associations will also be taking part including JLOL 80 (Magherafelt), JLOL 81 (Ballyronan), JLOL 191 (Maghera), Girls Lodge JWLOL 51 (Magherafelt) and Magherafelt WLOL 102. The platform proceedings will start at 2:00pm.