Coalisland Canal towpath improvement plans to be finalised with community input
Work will include upgrade and development of the Coalisland Canal towpath. This is an existing walking and cycling track linking the town centre to various housing developments in Coalisland.
The development will include new lighting from Coalisland town centre to the Gortgonis Road, over a distance of approximately one mile. This project, alongside access points and signage on the route, will provide a safe and accessible route from the town centre to the recreational facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) will provide an investment of £175,000 for this Active Travel project.
Speaking at a Development Committee meeting on May 16, Councillor Malachy Quinn (SDLP, Torrent DEA) asked: “About the Coalisland Canal, I know we’re still engaging in the process and looking at final designs. Have we any progress on it? Is there any update on it, and how are we getting on?”
Strategic director of Communities and Place, Ryan Black replied: “There’s a lot of work going on in the background in respect of Coalisland Canal, particularly looking at what alternative options we can present back to the community, following the engagement session that was held on March 25.
“At this stage we are planning to do a session with the DEA members, hopefully towards the start or middle of June.
“Then, as we’ve committed with the community, we will do a final community engagement session, with the view that we will have final designs one way or another signed off in the early part of July, so that we can move forward with whatever project is agreed at that stage.”
François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter