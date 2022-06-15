Coastal Rowing: Whitehead is hosting ‘Clash of the Clubs’ regatta this weekend

A fantastic spectacle is promised for both competitors and onlookers who come to witness the ‘Clash of the Clubs’.

Coastal rowing clubs from Ballygally, Glenarm, Carnlough and as far afield as Drogheda will descend on Whitehead’s Marine Parade in a bid to snatch victory on the day.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Wheeler, chairman of Whitehead Coastal Rowing Club, said: “We’ve been training hard. We have some great crews and are confident that we are ready to challenge some of the more established clubs.

Rowers in action at a previous regatta in Whitehead waters.

“Who will storm to victory on the local waters is anyone’s guess so why not come along and cheer your team on.

“We are grateful to the ongoing support from Mid and East Antrim Council and our local retailer Wright’s Spar.”

With races running from 12 noon through to 4.00pm, the organisers point out there is someone for everyone to cheer on.

Categories include under 18s, novices, seniors, male, female, mixed and veterans.

The club added: “As the boats and their crews take to the seas landlubbers can enjoy the local community refreshments and fantastic raffle prizes.”

Club and event supporter Jackie Wright, proprietor of Wright’s Spar, said: “It is fantastic to be such a key part of the revival of coastal rowing in the town.

“I am sure that this regatta will be a real competitive event and I have no doubt that all the local community will get behind their club to cheer them on to success on the day.”

Flying Fifteens