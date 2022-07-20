Loading...

Coastguard and RNLI tasked to people in Belfast Lough shipping lane

Volunteers from the RNLI and the Coastguard responded to reports of people on inflatables being blown into the shipping lane in Belfast Lough last night (Tuesday).

Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 11:38 am
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 11:38 am

Detailing the incident in a post on social media on July 19, a spokesperson for Portmuck Coastguard said: “Portmuck team tasked tonight after reports of two people on inflatables being blown off shore into the shipping lane in Belfast Lough.

“Also in attendance were Belfast Lifeboat.

The Portmuck Coastguard team responded to reports on July 19.

“Both people arrived safely ashore and safety advice was given about the dangers surrounding the use of inflatable crafts during off-shore winds and currents.”

