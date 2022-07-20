Coastguard and RNLI tasked to people in Belfast Lough shipping lane

Detailing the incident in a post on social media on July 19, a spokesperson for Portmuck Coastguard said: “Portmuck team tasked tonight after reports of two people on inflatables being blown off shore into the shipping lane in Belfast Lough.
“Also in attendance were Belfast Lifeboat.
“Both people arrived safely ashore and safety advice was given about the dangers surrounding the use of inflatable crafts during off-shore winds and currents.”