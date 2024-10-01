Coffee morning in Carrick raises over £1500 for Macmillan Cancer Support
A coffee morning in Carrickfergus has raised over £1500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The event was hosted at Morelli’s Oakland Park on Friday, September 27, generating a fantastic £1519.03 in donations.
Staff dressed up for the occasion with cakes and bakes supplied by Cheryl Leah Gillespie.
Running on the last Friday of September each year, Macmillan’s coffee mornings have been taking place since 1990.
They are the charity’s biggest fundraising event to support people living with cancer.
In 2023, coffee mornings raised over £18 million.
