He may be the star of TV’s Cold Feet but actor Jimmy Nesbitt got a warm welcome when he dropped in on a group of Portrush residents this week.

REACH Portrush is a voluntary group which supports elderly and vulnerable members of the local community by running weekly get-togethers with guest speakers, arts, crafts, hobbies, music, days outs and trips.

The members were enjoying ‘a cuppa and cake’ on Tuesday when the actor, who has made his home in Portrush, popped in to say hello.

Jimmy spent time at the gathering, chatting to guests, finding out more about what the volunteers do and wishing a ‘Happy Birthday’ to REACH’s Maureen Cargin to the delight of everyone there.

REACH will be at the Christmas Fair at Kelly’s in Portrush on Sunday (December 10) and in the White House in Portrush on Saturday (December 9) raising funds and awareness of their group.

It’s not the first time the Lord of the Rings and Bloodlands actor has taken a group of Portrush residents aback – last year he brought the house down by making an unexpected appearance on stage in Portrush Theatre Company’s pantomime.

And you can see Jimmy soon in The Heist Before Christmas in which he plays a cunning bank robber in disguise as Santa. The film comes out on Sky Max and Now in late December.

