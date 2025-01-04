Cold Weather Payment in Northern Ireland: how the scheme works and who qualifies
The Cold Weather Payment is a government scheme currently running until March 31 to support certain people during times of very cold weather.
How does the Cold Weather Payment scheme work?
Under the scheme, a payment of £25 is made to eligible people for each seven-day period if the average temperature in their area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees Celsius or below over seven consecutive days.
You can check if your area qualifies for a Cold Weather Payment by visiting the dedicated Cold Weather Payment checker on NI Direct website. You will need to enter your Northern Ireland postcode.
Who is eligible?
To qualify for a Cold Weather Payment, you must be receiving certain benefits or support, including:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- Jobseeker's Allowance (income-based)
- Employment and Support Allowance (income-related)
- Universal Credit
- Support for Mortgage Interest
More details on eligibility are available at NI Direct
You do not need to apply. If you’re eligible to get a Cold Weather Payment, you’ll be paid it automatically. You will receive your Cold Weather Payment in the same way as you usually receive your benefit.
