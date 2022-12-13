Residents across south Antrim and Mid Ulster are among those included in the extension of the Cold Weather Payments scheme.

The latest payments will be made automatically to eligible people in the following postcodes within the Aldergrove weather station areas BT27, BT28, BT29 and BT39, BT40, BT41, BT42, BT43, BT44, BT45, BT46 and BT80.

This follows the trigger last week of Cold Weather Payments for eight postcodes in the Katesbridge station area.

Cold weather payments were also triggered for the Castlederg and Thomastown weather station areas.

Cold Weather Payments have been extended to 12 more postcode areas bringing the total number of areas affected over the past week to 31.

The Met Office notifies the Department for Communities when the trigger for Cold Weather Payments has been reached, that is when the average temperature is, or is forecast to be, zero degrees centigrade or below over seven consecutive days.

Only those qualifying customers living in these postcode areas will receive the £25 payment. The payments will be made automatically and there is no need to make a claim.

