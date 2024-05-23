Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Initial plans for a ten-dwelling housing development in Coleraine have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

An outline planning application, for the redevelopment of 46 to 52 Portstewart road, including “associated access road, parking areas and private gardens”, was approved by members at a Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, May 22.

A council officer said as an outline application, a number of details “are still to be sorted” before a full application was presented to members.

They also added, despite the receipt of three letters of objection from residents, the proposal is “considered acceptable at this location having regard to the Northern Area Plan 2016 and all other material considerations” and the site falls within the settlement limit of Coleraine.

The outline application for a ten-dwelling development in Coleraine was approved by Planning Committee members (pic; CC&G).

The officer added: “The proposal does not conflict with adjacent land uses and there is no unacceptable adverse effect on the residential amenity of neighbouring properties. Full assessment of overlooking and loss of privacy will occur at reserved matters stage when detailed plans are submitted.

“The site is adjacent to the River Bann along the south western boundary. North of the site is a residential property and south of the site is a public pathway down to the river and Kenvarra Park development.

“The surrounding area is characterised by residential use. Properties are generally detached or semi-detached set on generous sized plots. Parking in this area is off-street as most plots offer in curtilage parking, and dwellings in this area are generally two storeys in height.”

A recent addendum to the application added a condition relating to the floodplain. It stated that, whilst development may be permissible, it would need to be detailed and assessed through the submission of a Flood Risk Assessment to ensure “this minor development does not offset floodwaters onto third parties’ land and properties”.