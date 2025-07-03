Causeway Cost and Glens Borough Council has approved 26 new apartments in Coleraine.

At June’s Planning Committee members approved plans for the apartments, including two wheelchair accessible apartments, a scooter store, a communal open space, and six car parking spaces, opposite 2-14 Circular Road and North of The Mall car park in the town.

A spokesperson for Radius Housing Association said there were 1,000 people on the housing waiting list in Coleraine alone, 163 of whom are classed as elderly and 94 in housing stress.

“The Housing Executive fully support the 26 apartments we plan to deliver,” they noted. “Radius purchased the site in 2021 and it’s featured in the social housing development programme for two years.

“Funding for new social housing schemes is limited, and if this scheme was granted approval today it would be at the front of the queue to secure limited funding to achieve an on -site start before the end of March.

“Northern Ireland water capacity continues to be a significant constraint to delivering new build projects. For this site we have an engineering solution already agreed with Northern Ireland water, which will be fully funded and delivered by Radius.

“This is a well-designed, high quality, energy efficient housing scheme designed by award-winning architects in the heart of Coleraine, which can make a tangible difference by providing safe, convenient and affordable homes for those on the waiting list.”

Ten Committee members voted in favour of the development, with one member abstaining and one voting against.

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter