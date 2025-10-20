Coleraine Action Cancer shop's social media post to man with 'heart of gold' - can you help them find him?
Coleraine’s Action Cancer shop on Railway Road posted on its Facebook page its thanks to an unnamed man who was waiting for staff as they opened the shop on Monday, October 20.
They posted: “To the gentleman (whose wife is a nurse and he was a bricklayer but now disabled) that was waiting outside the shop this morning to give £20 to the volunteers for a coffee!
"You said charity shops don't get enough recognition for the hard work they do! Sir, I didn't get your name but I wanted to let you know that your kind gesture was so appreciated, you made the girls’ day/week!
"You have a heart of gold and we wanted to let you know how fantastic you are! Please share so hopefully he can see this.”