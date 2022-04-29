Coleraine Area Churches Forum hold special Sunrise Service

A good cross-section of local Churches was represented and community members of all ages turned out.
One family remarked that it was such a good way to start Easter Sunday. Others said they felt that it was a wonderfully spiritual way to start the day.
Pastor Bert Ritchie, Church of Christ, opened the Service with a very warm welcome. Pastor Gideon Petersen, Seventh Day Adventist Church, read scripture from Mark 16:1-8.
Fr. Nideesh, St. Malachy’s Catholic Church, delivered a most inspiring Easter Message. Maggie Ferris-Curran from St Malachy’s and Bridgeen McNicholl from Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Portstewart were music and singing co-ordinators.
Coleraine Area Churches Forum was founded almost 25 years ago. It consists of a cross-section of local Churches who all work together for the common good of the community, building up strong trust and lasting friendships.