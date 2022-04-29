Coleraine Area Churches Forum hold special Sunrise Service

A gathering of almost 50 joined the Easter Sunrise Service held at Christie Park.

A good cross-section of local Churches was represented and community members of all ages turned out.

One family remarked that it was such a good way to start Easter Sunday. Others said they felt that it was a wonderfully spiritual way to start the day.

Pastor Bert Ritchie, Church of Christ, opened the Service with a very warm welcome. Pastor Gideon Petersen, Seventh Day Adventist Church, read scripture from Mark 16:1-8.

Fr. Nideesh, St. Malachy’s Catholic Church, delivered a most inspiring Easter Message. Maggie Ferris-Curran from St Malachy’s and Bridgeen McNicholl from Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Portstewart were music and singing co-ordinators.