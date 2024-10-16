Coleraine armed forces charity worker Louise named as finalist in NI Veterans Awards
Coleraine-based Louise is a Support Care Coordinator at leading military charity, Walking With The Wounded.
Walking With The Wounded supports veterans through its Head Start mental health programme, support care coordination and employment programmes.
Through the Support Care Coordination programme, each client is provided help with areas such as mental health conditions, gaining and sustaining employment, resolving debt problems, accessing benefits and services, relationship challenges with family and friends, issues with housing, physical rehabilitation, loneliness and isolation, alcohol or drug abuse, low educational attainment or qualifications, low confidence, low sense of self-esteem and low sense of self-worth.
Louise said: “I am honoured to be a finalist in the Northern Ireland Veterans Awards. It is humbling that my work at Walking With The Wounded has been recognised in this way.
"In my role as Support Care Coordinator, I help veterans and their families to find their path again after they’ve left the Armed Forces. It can be a challenging role but also the most rewarding. I’m looking forward to the awards evening later this month and would like to wish my fellow nominees the best of luck.”
Tony Hulton, CEO of WWTW, added: “We are proud that Louise and her work within the Northern Ireland region has been recognised by the Northern Ireland Veterans Awards. Demand continues to grow for our support programmes in the country and our team work with the most vulnerable and complex ex-forces personal, enabling them to find drive and purpose in a life outside of the Armed Forces.”