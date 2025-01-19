Coleraine bar anticipating 'good turnout' for screening of President Donald Trump's inauguration

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jan 2025, 16:06 BST
A Coleraine town centre bar is gearing up for President Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday (January 20).

The Queens Arms, on Bridge Street, is preparing to welcome patrons for the special event. Located on Bridge Street and run by the O'Neill family, it has become a well-known gathering spot for local Trump supporters.

Customers are expected to arrive wearing MAGA hats and other themed attire to mark the occasion with the bar screening the official swearing-in ceremony live.

Terry O'Neill, who runs the Queens Arms. Photo: submitted
Terry O'Neill, who runs the Queens Arms. Photo: submitted

President Trump will take the oath of office at 12 pm ET (5pm. GMT) on the west front of the US Capitol.

Terry O'Neill, who runs the Queens Arms, commented: "We're looking forward to welcoming customers to watch this historic moment together.

"It’s always a great atmosphere in the bar for events like this, and we expect a good turnout."

Recently, the bar has gained attention for its witty social media status updates, keeping customers entertained and engaged.

