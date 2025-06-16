Kicking off on Saturday, June 21, Coleraine BID invites families, shoppers, and visitors to experience a jam-packed day of free entertainment, live performances and children’s activities.

Coleraine will be buzzing with activity as the Wendy Gibson Ballet Academy brings a magical showcase to the Town Hall from 12–1pm, followed by children’s games and Stories & Crafts with Waterstones for little ones aged 3–7 at 3pm.

Families can enjoy meeting furry friends at the Jigsaw Petting Farm, while the streets come alive with live music from Aaron Jamieson in the Diamond from 1–3pm and a crowd-pleasing performance by former X Factor star Eoghan Quigg at Kingsgate Street from 2–4pm.

Keep your eyes peeled for surprise Rock Choir flash mobs popping up in unexpected spots - and don’t forget to take part in the Creature Trail Quest, running from 1–4pm, with a small prize for one lucky adventurer.

And that’s just the beginning...Coleraine BID has lined up a summer full of Super Saturdays, bringing fresh events every week right through until the end of August.

From local music acts and dance crews to street performers and themed trails, there’s something to delight all ages.

“We’re thrilled to bring Super Saturdays to the heart of Coleraine,” said a spokesperson from Coleraine BID. “It’s all about creating joyful experiences, supporting local businesses, and making our town a go-to destination for families every weekend.”

So mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and get ready to make memories – because in Coleraine this summer, every Saturday is a Super Saturday!

1 . THINGS TO DO Coleraine town centre is set to come alive this summer as Super Saturdays are here! Photo: COLERAINE BID

2 . THINGS TO DO Coleraine town centre is set to come alive this summer as Super Saturdays are here! Photo: COLERAINE BID

3 . THINGS TO DO Coleraine town centre is set to come alive this summer as Super Saturdays are here! Photo: COLERAINE BID