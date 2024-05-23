Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Coleraine car dealership is set to host a major tractor run fundraiser “in support of one of its own”.

Roadside (Garages) Coleraine, as part of their company values, have always contributed back into the community through various initiatives over the years. This year the team have signed up for MacMillan Cancer’s Mighty Hike taking place on June 22.

In a post on the firm’s Facebook page, they wrote: “In a bid to aid our Marketing colleague Hilary Gault and her family, who received the distressing news of her 9-year-old daughter Isla's battle with a brain tumor, Roadside are organising a Family Fun Day and Tractor Run on Sunday, June 16th, from 1 pm to 5 pm at Roadside’s premises in Coleraine.

In collaboration with both Damhead Primary School, where Isla is a cherished pupil, and Dominican College, where Isla’s father teaches, Roadside aims to not only offer support to the Gault family but also raise crucial funds for MacMillan Cancer and Young Lives vs Cancer who helped their family when they needed it most.

Roadside (Garages) Coleraine are hosting a fundraising event called Isla's Tractor Run on June 16. Credit Causeway Chamber

"The highlight of the event will be a tractor run along the renowned NW200 route, commencing from Roadside Garages at 1 pm. After completing a lap of the NW200 course, attendees are invited to partake in a day brimming with activities at Roadside Garages. From bouncy castles and face painting to balloon animals and live performances by Rod Hogg, Irish Dancing, Damhead School Choir, and Sika Gymnastics, there will be entertainment for all ages.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Jonny McKee from our After Sales Team, who serves as the current Club Leader at Coleraine Young Farmers. His support has been instrumental in rallying assistance across Northern Ireland,” remarked Ian Lamont at Roadside Coleraine.

Tractors wishing to participate can register on the day from 12 noon at a fee of £25 per tractor, which includes a delicious burger. Entry to the showroom for the public is completely free of charge.

“We invite everyone to join us for what promises to be a day of joy, unity, and compassion. Let us come together to support these worthy causes and bring a ray of hope into Isla’s life and the lives of many others facing similar circumstances,” added Ian Lamont.