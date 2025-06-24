Coleraine charity Ashes to Gold to hold fundraising family fishing days in July
Ashes to Golf operates fishing programmes at Moorbrook in Castlerock and to raise some funds over the summer, they are holding family fishing days in July.
The organisers said: "Our fishing programmes for kids have been so successful, we wanted to provide more opportunities for young people to get in to fishing, and what better way to do that than a day out with the family.”
The cost is £40 per family with a maximum group size of four (based on two adults and two children under 16). Both equipment and bait are provided in the price.
On-site experts will help new anglers get started and will be available throughout the day should anyone need any help.
The family day ticket allows the group to fish from 10.30am - 4.30pm.
For more information contact Chris on 07894912192 or check out Ashes to Gold on Facebook.
