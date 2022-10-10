Coleraine charity offers 'hope and help' during cost of living crisis

As a response to this crisis, local anti-poverty charity, Vineyard Compassion are launching an autumn campaign called ‘Help is Here, Hope is Here’.

CEO Ricky Wright explained: “We want local people to know that if rising living costs mean that they are struggling to afford the essentials, that we are here to help them get through this difficult period. In our 20 years’ experience, we have learned that anyone can find themselves in need of help, whether they are working or not.”

Vineyard Compassion provides support to the people of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough where levels of poverty are one of the highest in Northern Ireland (21%) (Joseph Rowntree Foundation Poverty in Northern Ireland 2022 Report). The projects have been designed to meet immediate needs and also to tackle the root causes of poverty, at no cost to those they help.

Vineyard Compassion offering help

Some of the ways Vineyard Compassion can help are by supplying food, clothes, and household items to anyone who is struggling to afford the basics and offering opportunities to take part in a range of long-term projects designed to build confidence and skills.

The work of the charity was recently highlighted in the media when they helped a man in his 80’s named John who was facing homelessness. John said: “If it hadn’t been for my friends at Vineyard Compassion, I would be on the sand dunes living in a tent.”

For anyone needing help, the first recommended step is to visit one of the Open Door Café drop in sessions at the Hope Centre. The Open Door Café drop sessions are the gateway to all the support services and everyone is welcome.

Anyone can visit at the following times without an appointment: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 11.30am – 1pm and Thursday 7-8pm.

Help is Here, Hope is Here

Ricky continued: “The Help Is Here, Hope is Here campaign gives us the opportunity to reach out and show that help is available for those who need it. Our door is always open.”