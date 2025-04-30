Coleraine charity Vineyard Compassion celebrates seven years of volunteering at the Hope Centre
Since opening its doors in 2018, Vineyard Compassion’s Hope Centre has provided practical support, compassion, and a sense of belonging to thousands of people.
And the Hillman’s Way charity has stressed that none of it would be possible without the dedicated team of volunteers who give their time and care to serve others.
“You don’t need special skills, just a heart to help,” said Melanie, Vineyard Compassion’s Provisions Co-ordinator.
Melanie has seen first-hand how small acts of service can have a life-changing impact. Every week volunteers help sort and distribute emergency clothing to people in need - a simple task that often meets a very urgent and personal need.
“Sorting clothes might not sound life-changing,” she added, “but when someone walks in needing a warm coat or fresh clothes after a crisis, you realise just how important it is.”
At the heart of the Hope Centre are also weekly Open Door Drop-in sessions, where visitors are welcomed with a smile, a cup of tea, and a listening ear.
Ashley, Compassion Support Manager, said: “Some people come in feeling lost or alone. Our Befrienders offer kindness and connection, helping people take the first step toward change.”
The charity is using this seven year anniversary to thank the many volunteers who have supported its work and to call on new volunteers to join the team.
“Seven years on, the Hope Centre remains a place where people can find hope when they need it most,” said Ricky Wright, CEO of Vineyard Compassion. “None of this would be possible without our incredible volunteers. If you’ve ever thought about giving back or getting involved, now is the perfect time.”
There are a range of flexible opportunities available, from sorting donations or supporting café service, to simply being a welcoming presence for someone going through a difficult time.
"Volunteering with Vineyard Compassion not only helps others, but it also offers a chance to build new relationships, gain experience, and make a lasting difference.”
To find out more or apply to volunteer, visit: www.vineyardcompassion.co.uk/volunteer
