Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
4 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
4 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Coleraine charity Vineyard Compassion hosts ‘Girls Day Out’ Event

A Coleraine anti-poverty is hosting a ‘Girls Day Out’ event in a bid to provide local women with some ‘self-care’.

By Una Culkin
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:05 BST

Vineyard Compassion will hold the event on Monday (April 24), at the Hope Centre, 10 Hillmans Way, Coleraine.

The event will offer a range of pampering sessions for local women, including massages, facials, hair styling, and more. The Girls Day Out event is designed to provide local women with a day of relaxation and rejuvenation.

The event will include a variety of pampering sessions, along with complimentary refreshments and snacks. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with other women in the community.

Most Popular
On Monday 24th April, from 11am until 3pm, organisers are opening the doors of Causeway Coast Vineyard to host their Girls Day Out event.On Monday 24th April, from 11am until 3pm, organisers are opening the doors of Causeway Coast Vineyard to host their Girls Day Out event.
On Monday 24th April, from 11am until 3pm, organisers are opening the doors of Causeway Coast Vineyard to host their Girls Day Out event.

Miriam McAllister, Programme Manager said: "At Vineyard Compassion, we have been thinking about the positive impact that self-care has on our mental wellbeing and resilience. Thus, the Girls Day Out was born.

"For many of the women and girls, the idea of quality self-care is little more than a pipe dream. We know that life can be stressful and hectic, and we want to provide an opportunity for the women of our local community to take a break, relax, and enjoy some pampering, all free of charge.

"There will be opportunity for hair styling, manicures, art workshops, hand and arm massage, professional photoshoots, coffee and cake, clothing and accessories, mocktails, and even more.

"No booking is necessary. Anyone who wants to take part should just turn up and join in the fun!”

Vineyard Compassion is a registered charity based in Coleraine which committed to helping those in need by providing food, clothing, and other essential items to those who are struggling.

Read More
Community Fridge opens in Ballymoney
Related topics:Coleraine