A Coleraine anti-poverty is hosting a ‘Girls Day Out’ event in a bid to provide local women with some ‘self-care’.

Vineyard Compassion will hold the event on Monday (April 24), at the Hope Centre, 10 Hillmans Way, Coleraine.

The event will offer a range of pampering sessions for local women, including massages, facials, hair styling, and more. The Girls Day Out event is designed to provide local women with a day of relaxation and rejuvenation.

The event will include a variety of pampering sessions, along with complimentary refreshments and snacks. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with other women in the community.

On Monday 24th April, from 11am until 3pm, organisers are opening the doors of Causeway Coast Vineyard to host their Girls Day Out event.

Miriam McAllister, Programme Manager said: "At Vineyard Compassion, we have been thinking about the positive impact that self-care has on our mental wellbeing and resilience. Thus, the Girls Day Out was born.

"For many of the women and girls, the idea of quality self-care is little more than a pipe dream. We know that life can be stressful and hectic, and we want to provide an opportunity for the women of our local community to take a break, relax, and enjoy some pampering, all free of charge.

"There will be opportunity for hair styling, manicures, art workshops, hand and arm massage, professional photoshoots, coffee and cake, clothing and accessories, mocktails, and even more.

"No booking is necessary. Anyone who wants to take part should just turn up and join in the fun!”

