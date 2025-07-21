Coleraine charity Zachary Geddis Trust to hold workshops to end violence against women and girls
The Zachary Geddis Trust will hold the ‘Ending Violence against Women and Girls’ workshops at their headquarters in Coleraine on August 14 and 21 from 10am-12 noon.
Yasmin Geddis, CEO of the Zachary Geddis Trust, said: “Our Ending Violence Against Women and Girls workshops aim to make a difference to women in our society, whether you are a community member, a statutory body or a volunteer.
"The Zachary Geddis Trust are inviting you to tackle this important social issue by participating in our training programme, specifically designed to increase knowledge and develop skills to help end violence against women and girls.
"We are working in collaboration with NEXUS NI to deliver these free training workshops over the summer, addressing important themes on genmder equality and giving individuals the practical tools to address instances of abuse, harrassment or assault.”
The August 14 workshop will address Bystander Awareness, aiming to give confidence to safely intervene as an active bystander if you witness abiuse, assault or harrassment in public, at work or in your home life.
The August 21 workshop will look at Handling Disclosures and is CPD Accredited. This workshop will increase confidence in respinding to disclosures of abuse and explore the dynamics and impact of grooming and coercive control.
To register for the workshops, please email [email protected] for a booking form or call 028 7044 0123 for more information. The Trust is based at Unit 1, Loughanhill Industrial Estate on Gateside Road.