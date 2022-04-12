Coleraine charity’s debt help

CAP’s Head of Northern Ireland, Alison Flanagan, said: “The Chancellor said that he wants to help people with rising costs and we are glad that he acknowledged the impact of the cost of living crisis, but he went on to announce very little to help the most vulnerable and to provide for the longer term financial security of those on the lowest incomes.

“We welcome the change to the National Insurance threshold which will ease some of the pressures on low income families. Likewise, the cut in fuel duty will help some at a particularly difficult time for fuel prices, but the other announcements made today will have little to no impact.

“We feel he should have uprated benefits by 7% in April to help the poorest families here in the Causeway Coast and Glens and across the UK, to manage through the cost of living crisis. He should have cancelled the freeze on Local Housing Allowance to reflect rising rent costs. It is a missed opportunity to help those most in need.

Mags Rankin, Centre Manager - Causeway Coast Christians Against Poverty

“We have already seen calls to our debt helpline increase 47% this January compared to last year, and we fully expect without the right type of Government support that many more people on low incomes here in the Causeway Coast and Glens and across Northern Ireland will fall into serious problem debt in the months and years to come.”

Local CAP Debt Centre Manager, Mags Rankin, agreed: “There was so much the Chancellor could have done but didn’t.

“The announcements ignored people in the toughest situations - people unable to work because of disability or ill-health, people with caring responsibilities and renters. We are already seeing people in some really difficult situations and, unfortunately, can expect to see many more as this crisis continues.”

Anyone struggling with debt and in need of help who wants to contact CAP’s local debt centre can get in contact with CAP today on 0800 328 0006 or visit capuk.org.

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) is a UK charity determined to reduce poverty by delivering free debt help, money management education, life skills courses and job clubs, all through local churches.

CAP is also the UK’s largest provider of adult, face-to-face financial education through the CAP Money Course.