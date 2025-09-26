A Coleraine church is to hold a special service to bless ‘all creatures great and small’.

St Malachy’s Catholic Church has organised a Blessing of Pets & Animals ceremony on Sunday, October 5 at 3pm.

Parish priest Fr Damian McCaughan created a humorous Facebook video – helped by some puppet friends – to spread the word about the event which will be held to mark the church’s Season of Creation and the work of St Francs of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

There will be a short outdoor service of prayers and every animal will receive a blessing.

Fr Damian McCaughan also created a humorous Facebook video to invite owners and their pets to the special blessing service for animals. Credit Facebook

"It will be a great occasion to bring along your dogs, your cats, your….ducks, whatever you want!” said Fr Damian.

"It will be a great occasion too to bring children and families along,” he added, saying that friends from other churches and their pets will be made most welcome.

"Let’s celebrate together God’s great gift of animals and pets that mean so much to us.”