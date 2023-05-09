Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters
1 hour ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
2 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
3 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
5 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
6 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest

Coleraine Churches Forum hold event celebrating Good Friday Agreement

Flowerfield Arts Centre was the venue for a recent celebration of the positive aspects of the Good Friday Agreement hosted by Coleraine Area Churches Forum.

By Una Culkin
Published 9th May 2023, 13:02 BST

Rev Bert Ritchie welcomed a wide range of guests from diverse churches including MLAs Maurice Bradley, Claire Sugden, Doug Beattie, Caoimhe Archibald and Danny Donnelly - all of whom spoke with a united vision in building a stable future for all.

Mayor Ivor Wallace congratulated the theme of the meeting focusing on the positive aspects which will pave the way ahead for more prosperous and peaceful times. He also recognised the contribution faith groups have made in the Borough over the past 25 years.

The Churches Forum, also in its 25th year, committed themselves to respectful support of the elected political MLAs in their work to build a stable and prosperous future.

Most Popular
Some of the participants including Doug Beattie and Claire SugdenSome of the participants including Doug Beattie and Claire Sugden
Some of the participants including Doug Beattie and Claire Sugden

Over the years, the Forum has provided a platform for representatives from the community, NHS, ethnic minorities, and politicians to inform about their work in the Borough.

Read More
Castlerock fundraising day for local primary school
The event was held in Flowerfield Arts CentreThe event was held in Flowerfield Arts Centre
The event was held in Flowerfield Arts Centre
Related topics:Maurice BradleyMLAsClaire SugdenDoug BeattieCaoimhe Archibald