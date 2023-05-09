Flowerfield Arts Centre was the venue for a recent celebration of the positive aspects of the Good Friday Agreement hosted by Coleraine Area Churches Forum.

Rev Bert Ritchie welcomed a wide range of guests from diverse churches including MLAs Maurice Bradley, Claire Sugden, Doug Beattie, Caoimhe Archibald and Danny Donnelly - all of whom spoke with a united vision in building a stable future for all.

Mayor Ivor Wallace congratulated the theme of the meeting focusing on the positive aspects which will pave the way ahead for more prosperous and peaceful times. He also recognised the contribution faith groups have made in the Borough over the past 25 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Churches Forum, also in its 25th year, committed themselves to respectful support of the elected political MLAs in their work to build a stable and prosperous future.

Some of the participants including Doug Beattie and Claire Sugden

Over the years, the Forum has provided a platform for representatives from the community, NHS, ethnic minorities, and politicians to inform about their work in the Borough.

Advertisement

Advertisement