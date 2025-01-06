Coleraine Coastguard to hold open night for prospective new members
HM Coastguard is looking to recruit Coastguard Rescue Officers for the Coleraine team and will hold an open night on Thursday, January 16 at 7.30pm at the Coastguard Station, Gateside Business Park, Gateside Road, Coleraine.
As a Coastguard Rescue Officer, volunteers will be trained and equipped to carry out search and rescue operations along our coastline at any time during the day or night and in all weathers.
Coastguard Rescue Officers are volunteers trained in missing persons search, water rescue, rope rescue, helicopter operations and much more.
No experience is necessary as full training will be given although coastal and/or outdoor experience is desirable. New members will need to hold a full UK driving licence and be in good health. Applicants must also live/work within 15 minutes of the Coastguard station and have good availability to attend callouts and monthly team training.