From glorious gardens to good neighbours, Radius Housing has celebrated the people who make their homes great - the tenants.

The Radius Heroes Awards recognise the value that so many people bring to their local Radius communities, from creativity projects and healthy living to community pride and inspiring young people.

The 2022 winners were announced at their recent tenant conference in Cookstown – and Coleraine was well represented!

Radius Housing is a social housing provider, managing more than 13,500 homes in 80 towns across Northern Ireland, as well as providing care and support to thousands more.

Representatives from Rathain Fold

The Radius Heroes Awards are held annually, and aim to recognise the important role tenants and residents have in building strong communities.

Among the 2022 winners were Dean Kelly of Laurel Gardens in Coleraine, who was named a Radius Hero, and Rathain Fold, which was among the best garden winners.

With more than 100 nominations across all the categories, the judges panel had a high calibre of entries to consider.

The Awards categories were Good Neighbours, Best Kept Gardens, Community Pride, Creativity Award, Healthy Living & Learning Award and Inspirational Young Person.

Speaking at the Tenant Conference, Radius Housing Chief Executive John McLean said “At Radius we know the value our tenants bring to the community. From those who brighten up the day with such wonderful gardens, to the neighbours who look out for each other and are always there to lend a hand. Our independent living schemes are always a hive of activity, from art projects to exercise clubs, luncheon clubs to barbecues, our tenants are living life to the full, while all the time fostering a sense of community and wellbeing for all.

“The Radius Heroes Awards are an important way to recognise the role that so many people have in making our schemes such great places to live, and we are delighted that we are able to recognise the efforts of so many people with our awards this year. We actually had more entries than ever before, and the judging panel had their work cut out to select winners, which shows the important impact our tenants and residents have on community life in Radius.”