A Coleraine community group dedicated to helping women is asking for help to provide a Christmas Eve box for women in refuges.

Blossom is a Causeway Coast group who say that their ambition ‘is to help every woman in the community to reach their full potential’.

In a post on their Facebook page this week, they said: “We've had an idea, and we'd love your help. We would like to give any women who spends Christmas Eve in refuge a Christmas Eve box and fill it with as many treats as possible

"We have gathered up some funds along the way that will help us buy what we need, but we'd love you to get on board, too, as we think it means so much more when we all come together.”

Coleraine group Blossom wants your help to provide a Christmas Eve box for women in refuge. Credit Blossom

Blossom has appealed for financial donations via their PayPal account and also for handbags and toiletries which can be given to the women in the refuges.

“If everyone on our page donated £1, these boxes could be a real treat, so please think about a wee donation for women in your community,” the group said.

"We're always collecting handbags and toiletries, too, so if you're having a pre-Christmas clear out, please keep us in mind.”

Anyone who would like to participate in the Christmas Eve box appeal can contact Blossom via their Facebook page for more information.

Just recently, the Blossom volunteers were recognised in the Kings Award for Voluntary Service 2024. From collecting and delivering handbags to women in refuge to organising events and activities, Blossom say: “We are a true example of what happens when women support other women.”