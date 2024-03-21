Coleraine community group Blossom celebrates £20k National Lottery funding

A Coleraine community group whose aim is to see women reach their full potential has been awarded £20,000 from the National Lottery.
Blossom said that they were: “so thrilled to announce that Blossom have been awarded an AMAZING £20,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund.

"For the past two years we have delivered our activities with our own wee pots of money raised by our team and some wonderful donations received. In 2022 we carried out a survey in the community, asking local women what they wanted to see happening in their community. This grant will allow us to makes those dreams come true.

"A massive thank you to The National Lottery Community Fund and to everyone who plays The National Lottery and contributes to good causes.”

In the last two years, Blossom have delivered sessions on Self Defence, Personal Safety, DIY for Women, Crafts, Sewing, Cooking and Gardening as well as trips and visits.

