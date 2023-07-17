An appeal has been launched after a Coleraine woman’s house was struck by lightning and badly damaged during Friday night’s storm.

The home belonging to Rosemary Kelly in the Ballysally area of the town was hit by lightning during a thunderstorm on Friday night which saw an electricity blackout in the town too.

Speaking about the incident, neighbour Ronnie Browne acknowledged that Ms Kelly was "lucky to be alive".

"I couldn't believe the thunderstorm when it happened and I've heard a few but it's one of the worst I can ever remember," he said.

Coleraine woman Rosemary Kelly is 'lucky to be alive' says neighbour after a lightning strike caused extensive damage to her Ballysally home. Credit Ronnie Browne

"I thought a bomb had gone off, such was the sound of the impact. It was actually quite scary. My electricity was out for 20 minutes and then I found out Rosemary's house had been hit the next day.

"Every upstairs ceiling in her house is damaged bar the toilet and she is lucky she was sleeping in the front room because the back room is extensively affected and if she was there, I think she would have been seriously hurt, if not killed.

"A bit of wood hit Rosemary which woke her up but thankfully she is alive and well.

"We have heard of stories of nearby neighbours who have had electric sockets blown out, Xbox consoles destroyed and TV's broken due to the thunder."

Mr Browne confirmed that the Housing Executive will be calling at Ms Kelly's address to carry out maintenance repairs, but that the house will need to be re-decorated once the initial works are carried out.

A GoFundMe page has been set-up to help cover the costs to help Rosemary feel back at home once again.

"The funds that are raised will help with buying paint and maybe some furniture as it would be nice to see her back in the comfort of her own home.

"The response has been amazing as an individual has offered to buy all the paint and someone has offered to do the decorating free of charge.

"Rosemary is understandably shook up and is staying with a friend whilst plans are made to get her temporary accommodation."