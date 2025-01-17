Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Coleraine councillor has warned that the loss of Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre would be “tantamount to cultural suicide”.

Causeway Coast and Glens UUP councillor John Wisener made the statement following concerns over the future of the theatre which is sited on the Coleraine campus of Ulster University.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor recently told Causeway Coast and Glens Council that he ‘could not give any assurances’ that the university would be able to support the ‘capital infrastructure improvement’ required to keep the Riverside running.

Councillor Wisener said: “Since the Riverside Theatre opened in the 1970s, it has become an integral part of East Londonderry’s rich artistic and cultural heritage. Long-term, to lose such a valuable facility would be a devastating blow to the performing arts industry of our region and would to tantamount to cultural suicide.

“The Riverside Theatre, since its inception, has consistently provided an impeccable contribution to the life of the East Londonderry community over the decades. It is one of the artistic jewels in the crown in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area.

“We must ensure that this shining light is not extinguished. I am, therefore, calling on our Council to work hand in glove with the Stormont Executive to find the necessary funding which will enable the Ulster University to maintain this much needed and much loved facility,” said Councillor Wisener.

The East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Association has also thrown its full weight behind its own campaign to save the historic Riverside Theatre at the Ulster University campus in Coleraine from being axed in the future.