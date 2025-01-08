Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Coleraine family joined more than 80 Northern Ireland children battling life-threatening and life-limiting conditions to enjoy a trip of a lifetime to Lapland in December.

David and Laura Hutchinson with their daughters Olivia and Molly were a part of the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT) much-anticipated annual trip to Lapland on December 16.

It marked the charity’s 16th year of creating magical moments for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Departing from Belfast International Airport, the trip was made possible by the generous contributions of TUI, Belfast International Airport, Swissport, Santa Park, Wild Nordic in Rovaniemi and an exceptional team of healthcare professionals and volunteers.

David and Laura Hutchinson with their daughters Olivia and Molly from Coleraine. CREDIT PHILIP MAGOWAN

Adding to the festive spirit on the day, The Choir Studio from Newry performed at the airport before departure, filling the terminal with Christmas cheer and excitement.

Kathy McCaughey of The Choir Studio said: "To be part of something so magical and special is a joy and privilege – the true meaning of Christmas for our choir.”

The children, accompanied by a parent or carer, travelled to Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus on the Arctic Circle. There, they enjoyed an enchanting day filled with reindeer and husky rides, mini skidoo adventures, magic sleigh rides, snowmobile safaris, and a magical meeting with Santa Claus himself.

Colin Barkley, Chair of NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, added: "There is no greater Christmas gift than bringing joy to children living with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions. This trip allows families to escape their daily challenges, offering a day of magic, support, and unforgettable memories.

“Our deepest thanks go to TUI, Belfast International Airport, Swissport, Santa Park, Wild Nordic, The Choir Studio from Newry and the countless volunteers and supporters who make this trip possible. Without their dedication, none of this would be achievable.

“We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to our wonderful fundraisers and corporate partners including Wineflair, The Bushmills Inn, C-Tec (NI), Glens of Antrim Potatoes, CosyRoof, Bells of Crossgar, Energystore and Mango, whose generosity ensures this magical journey continues to bring light and joy to these remarkable children and their families.”